Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Drops By 47.4%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FEI remained flat at $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,896. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

