Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Decreases By 40.4%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 110,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Friday. 172,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,449. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.13% of Glory Star New Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

