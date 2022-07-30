Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Increases By 73.7%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Goal Acquisitions Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.83 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 113,365 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 1,019.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 838,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 763,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

