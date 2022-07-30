Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Decreases By 42.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.89.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.