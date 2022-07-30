Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Decreases By 72.6%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $16.13.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

