Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Declines By 51.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSJS remained flat at $22.16 on Friday. 11,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,223. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.