Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Declines By 51.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJS remained flat at $22.16 on Friday. 11,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,223. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

