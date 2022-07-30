Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Drops By 53.1%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VCV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 108,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,951. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

