Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Drops By 52.8%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PRFZ traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,964. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.