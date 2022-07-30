Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Drops By 52.8%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
PRFZ traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,964. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
