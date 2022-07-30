Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Drops By 69.3%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the June 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Up 11.0 %

Kutcho Copper stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 15,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,262. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

