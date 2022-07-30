Short Interest in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Drops By 37.5%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 245,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Lucira Health

In other Lucira Health news, CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 37,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $74,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 364,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,121 shares of company stock valued at $77,578. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucira Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Lucira Health by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 108,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,505 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Price Performance

Shares of LHDX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 20,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

