Short Interest in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Drops By 37.5%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 245,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Insider Activity at Lucira Health
In other Lucira Health news, CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 37,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $74,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 364,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,121 shares of company stock valued at $77,578. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucira Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Lucira Health by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 108,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,505 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
Lucira Health Price Performance
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.