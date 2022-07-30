Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Drops By 68.2%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDXH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

MDxHealth Stock Up 3.3 %

MDxHealth stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 2,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,555. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $18,643,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

