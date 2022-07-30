Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Rises By 223.9%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,981,800 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the June 30th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,909.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NTXVF remained flat at $0.76 during trading hours on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.
