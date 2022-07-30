Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Rises By 223.9%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,981,800 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the June 30th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,909.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NTXVF remained flat at $0.76 during trading hours on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Featured Articles

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

