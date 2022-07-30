Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Expands By 100.2%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Orora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Orora Price Performance
Shares of Orora stock remained flat at $2.43 on Friday. Orora has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.
About Orora
Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.
Featured Stories
