Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Drops By 38.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Otsuka Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,851. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.
Otsuka Company Profile
