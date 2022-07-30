Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Drops By 38.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Otsuka Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,851. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

