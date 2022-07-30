Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Drops By 56.2%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

PTPI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 4,276,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,720. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTPI Get Rating ) by 880.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.93% of Petros Pharmaceuticals worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

