Short Interest in QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) Rises By 100.0%

QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QHY Group Stock Performance

QHY Group stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. QHY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About QHY Group

QHY Group provides wastewater treatment solutions in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

