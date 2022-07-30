Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Expands By 250.0%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi purchased 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $29,293.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,293.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Save Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Save Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Save Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Save Foods Stock Performance

Save Foods stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. Save Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,169.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.27%.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

