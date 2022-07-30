Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Rises By 195.1%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 195.1% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

