Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMT. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.85.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Trading Down 3.8 %

SMT stock opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.