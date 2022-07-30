Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $21.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 2.6 %

SWIR opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $968.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

