Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 86 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,769,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,589,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,524 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
