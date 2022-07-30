Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 126,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance
LEGR stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $45.38.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.