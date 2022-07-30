Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 126,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

LEGR stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.