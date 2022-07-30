Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

