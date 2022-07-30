Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 1,093 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000.

BATS:IAGG opened at $51.32 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65.

