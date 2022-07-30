Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases Shares of 4,887 iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXP. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $91.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.