Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 643,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $40.81.

