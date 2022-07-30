Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Silicom updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $279.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silicom by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 15.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Silicom by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Silicom

SILC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

