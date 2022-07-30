Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.02 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

