Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

