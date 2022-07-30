Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

