Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,802. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

