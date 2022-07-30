Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.