Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 74,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,533. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.



