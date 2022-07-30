Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Plans Dividend of $0.33

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 0.4 %
SGAPY opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
