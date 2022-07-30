SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0427 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $45.80 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.77 or 0.99939979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004359 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

