Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sirius XM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,209,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

