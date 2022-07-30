SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. 1,610,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 29.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 247,751 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $200,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3,341.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 361,189 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

