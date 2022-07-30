SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 231 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $102.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -22.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.04. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.82.

About monday.com



monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

