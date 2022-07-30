SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 414 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 220.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

