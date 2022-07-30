Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $118.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

