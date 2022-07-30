Skylands Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 143.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 33,610 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 501,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 354,345 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.72. 364,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $426.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.30.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

