Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.11% of The Hackett Group worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in The Hackett Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.5 %

HCKT opened at $20.97 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $662.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.