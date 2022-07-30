Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Price Performance

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

NYSE CCK opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

