Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

