SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

SLRC opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.