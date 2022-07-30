SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 29th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $443.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,000.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

