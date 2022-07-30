smARTOFGIVING Hits Market Capitalization of $22.00 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 85.5% higher against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $22.00 million and $21,769.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

