Smoothy Market Cap Reaches $77,969.36 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $77,969.36 and $270,946.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00612624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036185 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

