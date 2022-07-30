Snowball (SNOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $273,530.65

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $273,530.65 and approximately $3,280.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00601008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00035461 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,717,323 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,921 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

