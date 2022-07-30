Snowball (SNOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $273,530.65

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $273,530.65 and approximately $3,280.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00601008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015146 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00035461 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,717,323 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,921 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
