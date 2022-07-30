SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Down 56.5% in July

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Gig Economy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GIGE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 6,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

